The SABC’s Chief Financial Officer, Yolande van Biljon could not state how many officials have been charged for their alleged involvement in the irregular awarding of a security tender.

The R185-million security tender has been probed by the Special Investigating Unit.

The SABC and other entities led by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies appeared before Parliament’s Communications Committee earlier on Tuesday.

The investigation into the alleged irregular awarding of a tender to Mafoko Security, dates back to 2016 and 2017 with the matter currently in court.

ANC MP, Lesiba Molala wanted to know how many officials have been charged within the supply chain including executives so far.

Van Biljon’s says, “Because the specific contract matter is subject to an SIU investigation and the outcome which is currently in the court and we await the judgment. Yes, SIU did indicate certain officials in the organisations that allegedly did wrong, but they are also part of the court cases and as such, the entity opted to abide by the outcome of the judgment and we await the judgment following which the action as is appropriate will proceed.”