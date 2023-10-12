SABC building in Auckland Park evacuated following fire

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Joburg Emergency Services are on scene of a fire incident at the SABC’s Auckland Park offices in Johannesburg.

The fire is believed to be at the Radio Park section. It is not yet clear what started the fire. Staff have been evacuated and there are no reported injuries at this stage.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

“We can confirm that at this stage we are at the SABC Radio Park building investigating reports of a fire incident. All the employees have been evacuated and there are no injuries reported so far.”