SA welcomes ICJ decision of additional measures against Israel

South Africa has welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to grant its request for additional provisional measures against Israel.

This as the situation worsens in Gaza, where Israeli troops have continued their operations to destroy Hamas.

Pretoria had approached the court after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to launch an offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The ICJ has made it explicitly clear that the 26 January orders do not fully address the consequences arising from the changes in the situation in Gaza.

It has ordered Israel to take all necessary and effective measures to ensure without delay the provision of basic services including food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter and medical supplies in Gaza.

The World Court has also warned the Israeli military not to violate the rights of Palestinian civilians.

Israel must report to the ICJ after one month.

South Africa is for the second time asking the court to modify its provisional measures and to indicate additional provisional measures, further asking the court to clarify the previous six orders that were granted against Israel.