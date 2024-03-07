SA again submits request to ICJ, pointing to starvation in Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa has again submitted a request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to examine whether additional provisional measures are required to protect Palestinians caught up in the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza.

In its latest submission, Pretoria charges that Israel has knowingly and deliberately continued to act in defiance of the provisional order that the Court handed down in late January.

In a new filing, South Africa points to changes in the situation in Gaza and that Palestinian children are starving to death as a direct result of the deliberate acts by Israel, in violation of the Genocide Convention and of the Court’s Order.

The latest filing comes after Israel submitted a report to the Court on its implementation of the original order on February 26, a document that the ICJ has not yet made public.

South Africa is for the second time asking the Court to modify its provisional measures and to indicate additional provisional measures, further asking the Court to clarify the previous 6 orders that were granted against Israel.

Pretoria submitted that this was necessary and essential in light of what it calls the exigent circumstances facing Palestinians in Gaza and to respond to what it views as Israel’s continuing violations of and contempt of the Court’s Order and decisions.

South Africa says it fears that this latest application may be the last opportunity that the Court may have to save the Palestinian people in Gaza, already dying of starvation and who are now, according to the United Nations, one step away from famine.

VIDEO South Africa makes another request to the ICJ: