The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 8 351 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3 879 434.

This increase represents a 22.5% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reported 114 deaths and of these three deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100 744 to date.

The NDoH advise that North West reported 92 retrospective deaths today due to data cleaning and the Free State reported 11 retrospective deaths today.

Some of the retrospective deaths only merged with the cumulative case line list recently, due to incorrect names and surnames that were captured on the DATCOV system.

About 24 841 314 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

Latest stats: