South Africa has recorded 2 237 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24-hours. This brings the total number of cases to 749 182.

The country has also recorded 53 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 20 206.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape.

“Regrettably, 53 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 34, Free State 6, Gauteng 4, KwaZulu-Natal 5 and Western Cape 8. This brings the total to 20 206. Of the 53 deaths, 19 reportedly occurred in the last 48 hours: 8 in the Eastern Cape, 3 in the Free State, 1 in KwaZulu-Natal, 7 in the Western Cape.”

Recoveries now stand at 693 261 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,5%.

Latest COVID-19 statistics in South Africa