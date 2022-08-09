International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says South Africa does not wish to become involved in conflicts between other nations.

South Africa has been under pressure for its relations with China – which many western countries accuse of failing to respect human rights.

Pandor was addressing the media in Pretoria along with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who is on a tour of African countries.

He’ll visit Rwanda and the DRC later this week. Pandor says no country will dictate who South Africa’s friends must be.

“Countries are free to establish relationships with other countries, we can’t be made party to conflict between China the United States of America and i may say that causes instability for all of us because it affects the global economic system.”

US Secretary of State’s visit to SA aims to reset relations

Visit to Hector Peterson Museum on Sunday

Blinken says South Africa and the United States can learn from each other in fighting social injustice. He was speaking after visiting the Hector Peterson Museum in Soweto on Sunday.

“Hector’s story is the one that resonates. We have our own struggle for freedom and inequality in the United States of America and South Africa’s struggle is unique, but there are so many common elements and that resonates powerfully with us but what is extraordinary about this museum it’s a living history because it is inspiring people to see power of young people to make a change in our societies.”

International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor hosts U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in SA