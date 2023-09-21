An inquiry will be held into the cause of the SAS Manthatisi submarine accident in Kommetjie that claimed the lives of 3 sub-mariners on Wednesday.

The SA Navy made the announcement during a media briefing at its Simons Town naval base in the Western Cape.

It says safety precautions, and protocols were in place during the operation, before the members were washed off the vessel’s deck by strong waves.

Victims

The victims of the tragedy. 48-year-old Master Warrant Officer William Malesela Mathipa, who joined the Navy in 1997; 42-year-old Warrant Officer Class One Mokwapa Mojela, who had been a submariner for the past 16 years; and 32-year-old Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector – the executive officer onboard the SAS Manthatisi –

and the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine.

The Navy has also confirmed that four other submariners had been taken to hospital. Rear Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde says that all safety precautions, including the wearing of life jackets and safety harnesses had been applied by all the navy personnel.

VIDEO | SAS Manthatisi submarine tragedy update:

He says the inquiry will also assist in establishing ways to prevent future accidents.

“When these evolutions take place security or correction safety is of utmost importance all the safety measure were in place all the members who were involved in the evolution were wearing life jackets and safety harnesses which are safety measures when such incidents occur. Unfortunately three of our member didn’t make it they passed on and 4 other were evacuated to various hospitals in the Cape.”