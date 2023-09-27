SA Navy Chief, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese says various buildings will be named after the three submariners who died after being swept off the SAS Manthatisi near Kommetjie in the Western Cape.

The SA Navy’s top brass, colleagues, friends and family have paid moving tributes to Lieutenant Commander Gillian Marlouw Hector, Warrant Officer Class One Mokwapa Mojela and Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa.

Lobese praised the submariners aboard the SAS Manthatisi who braved the rough seas to assist those who had been swept off the vessel by high waves last Wednesday.

“We will remember them. As I’ve said, I’m renaming the submarine school to Gillion Hector training centre and the submarine squadron workshops to William Mathipa and the Submarine Squadron Offices to Lucas Mojela Offices,” adds Lobese.

