The South African Music Awards (SAMA) have joined the nation in paying tribute to late kwaito star Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala.

Tshabalala, who was part of the legendary TKZee kwaito band, died on Monday at the age of 45 following an epileptic seizure.

Tshabalala and the group TKZee received numerous SAMAs, including recognition of lifetime achievement in 2019.

SAMA spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng says the industry is poorer without the talented Tshabalala.

“We would always remember the moment at SAMA 5 when TKZee walked away with four trophies in one night. This was a testament to the hard work that they had invested in making their sound unique and representative of the sounds of the times we were in. The three men, Tokollo, Kabelo Mabelane, as well as Zwai Bala were recognised for their hard work and the ethos that they put in when they created music that was timeless and music that would be remembered for years to come.”

The family has thanked South Africans for the condolences:

TKZee member Zwai Bala has shared his last moments with Tshabalala.

“After I got the news yesterday and I went through to where he was and he was still there, and I asked for a moment with him to connect, just so say,’ hee boy, really? ‘. And I am grateful for that opportunity.”