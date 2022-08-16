Tributes have continued to pour in for kwaito star Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala who died yesterday at the age of 45.

The former member of TKZee musical group’s family says he died after an epileptic seizure.

The TKZee group is known for hits such as “We love this place” and “Phalafala”.

Solutions on Point marketing director, Thabiso Tshabalala, who also worked with the Kwaito legend, says he made a huge contribution to the music industry.

“Rest in peace to my big brother, Tokollo Magesh Tshabalala. Thank you so much for all your efforts. Thank you so much for laying the foundation for us. Thank you for showing us the way. Thank you for giving us the best of music. We hope that your soul rests in peace and your legacy continues to live on forever,” adds Tshabalala.

Below are some of the messages from social media.

The original pantsula. 🕊🕊🕊 #RIPMagesh 🕊🕊🕊 “ Phiri Mapetla, Zola , Mndeni. Ses’la mfana semzini”. The original kwaito nova. 💔💔💔🕊🕊🕊🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8l31XoI70S — iYouth Endala (@iYouthEndala) August 15, 2022

Magesh, TK Mhinga ft Thuli Thillies -Number 1 Tsotsi. All 3 are no more…it’s a full circle😢. #ripmagesh pic.twitter.com/vWl9Z0EKbt — SPKSPERSON SA HAMMANSKRAAL (@PuleSebola) August 15, 2022

RIP to the blueprint of all things cool in SA music. Forever a legend #RIPMagesh 🙏🏽🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/CwKmbdqyPq — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) August 15, 2022

Tokollo was also one of the original members of Mashamplani. 😥 #ripmagesh TKZee pic.twitter.com/jAyZZLHv7V — Flow Beats (@Khush_ZA) August 15, 2022