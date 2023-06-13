Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says South Africa is keen to boost its renewable energy capacity with the help of BRICS partner, China.

Ramokgopa addressed the South Africa China Energy Cooperation conference in Sandton, north of Johannesburg. Beijing says a group of experts are set to work with power utility Eskom to address the electricity crisis.

All eyes will be on South Africa as it hosts the BRICS summit in August.

Ramokgopa says they know exactly what to do to ensure that their plans succeed.

“We do accept that we need new generation capacity in addition to improve the efficiency of the reliability of the installed units at Eskom and that significant for the purposes of our decarbonization agenda and ensuring that there’s energy security, sovereignty in the country. So, we are looking at partners who have demonstrated significant technologically innovative and industrial capacity to be able to solve a problem that is confronting us.”

SA counting on China to help in energy crisis: