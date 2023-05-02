The Maruleng Local Municipality in Limpopo is to commission a feasibility study on alternative energy in attempts to minimize the effects of rolling blackouts.

The municipality says efforts are under way to build solar farms.

Municipality Mayor, Tsheko Musolwa, elaborates, “We are looking into, I think in a year’s time, commissioning the two solar farms that we have started with the feasibility study. We are in the process of getting the land on which we will construct the two farms. We have already agreed on the process and are doing the feasibility study at this point. We have also included the two contractors or investors who are going to bring the resources.”

Meanwhile, Eskom is currently implementing Stages 4 and 6 load shedding.

#PowerAlert1 Due to the delay in returning nine generating units to service, the stages of loadshedding will be escalated this week. pic.twitter.com/5cBlaCrLlM — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 1, 2023