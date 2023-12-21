SA electricity grid healthier by 3000 MW: Ramokgopa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the suspension of load shedding is as a result of reduced demand, a reduction in the level of unit trips and increased planned maintenance.

Ramokgopa says Eskom is taking advantage of reduced demand by energy-intensive users during the December period to ramp up on planned maintenance.

Briefing the media on the Energy Action Plan in Pretoria, the Minister says while the electricity system is healthier by 3 000 megawatts, the system remains unreliable.

“The demand is averaging about 24 695 MW and that’s why you’re not seeing load shedding. We’re working behind the scenes. We are aggressive on the maintenance, the system performing, but the point I want to make is consistency…because time and time again I come before the nation, and I say there’s been a cluster of units that have failed. That’s something that we want to avert, and I can’t guarantee that that won’t happen. I think it’s important that I make that statement.”

