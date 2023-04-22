South African, Pierre Rousseau, who is currently trapped in Sudan, says despite the SA embassy making contact with expatriates, there are difficulties surrounding evacuations.

Rousseau and his wife Charmaine are currently in Omdurman, a town close to Khartoum. They have been stuck in their apartment for the past seven days.

Sporadic shelling has reportedly continued in Sudan amid fighting between rival military groups. Some reports say Russian Wagner mercenaries are involved in the Sudan conflict.

Over 400 people are known to have died since clashes began a week ago between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Rousseau says the air space in the capital, Khartoum is closed.

“There has been some communication from the local SA embassy, but the embassy is also in downtown Khartoum area where a lot of the fighting has taken place. So, as much as we would like to be evacuated as assisted, it is quite difficult on the ground. The problem is the airports are closed and damaged. Air evacuations seem to be out of the window and over land is pretty difficult because Khartoum is far from any neighbouring country.”

South African citizen in Sudan speaks out: Pierre Rousseau: