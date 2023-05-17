The rising cost of living has some South Africans exploring other forms of income generation instead of relying on their salaries.

Statistics released by Stats SA last month indicated that the cost of living increased compared to January and February.

The current state of affairs has forced a Kimberley mother of two, Refilwe Mphonyo, to find two side jobs to supplement her income.

Mphonyo explains, “I have always had a passion of selling at a very young age and I decided to continue with it while I was still employed. As you know that the cost of living is extremely high. So, these other ones they are also assisting me with my bills, my school fees that is why I have decided to continue with them because I start at 07:00 am up until 4 o’clock and then afterwards that’s when I start focusing on my side hustle.”

High cost of living impact on workers’ salaries: