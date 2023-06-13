The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called upon young people to make road safety a priority. This comes as the country celebrates Youth Month.

RTMC Spokesperson, Simon Zwane, says road crashes and injuries involving young people are a major health challenge and a heavy burden on the economy and social infrastructure.

Zwane says young people between the ages of 20 and 39 are more likely to die or be injured in a motor vehicle crash and have more motor vehicle crash-related hospitalisation and emergency room visits.

Statistics collected by the RTMC have revealed that almost half of the people who died on the roads last year were between 20 and 39 years.