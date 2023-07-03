Eskom says rolling blackouts will remain suspended during the early morning and the day between midnight and four pm every day until further notice.

However, the cash strapped power utility says stage three will be implemented during the evenings every day between four pm and midnight.

It says this is because of consistently available generating capacity.

Power matching demand

The Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the power distributed in the country is beginning to match the demand.

The minister addressed the media in Pretoria, giving an update on government’s Energy Action Plan that was set up to curb rolling blackouts.

Ramokgopa says there is a steady improvement at Eskom’s power stations across the country.

“What is important to note now is that we need to ensure that generation far surpasses demand and in that way, we will be able to pull out a number of units through planned maintenance; we are able to build a buffer so that, as the South African economy continues to grow and recover, that we have got enough generation capacity to fuel support and provide the necessary oxygen for us to be able to address the issues around the growth of the country and the degree in which you need a reliable power supply.”