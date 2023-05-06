The Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramakgopa, has reiterated that rolling blackouts are having a dire impact on the country’s economy.

He says about R30 billion is spent on diesel at the power utility to keep the lights on, and that government is working with Eskom on power generation methods.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Friday, he says about 2000 megawatts is expected to added onto the grid by the end of the year.

Ramakgopa says, “The point we are making is that there has to be some degree of urgency. We can see some of these projects that they have announced are only connecting end of the financial year, but we need to move with speed and address the issues that constitute an emergency, so that we are able to protect the South African economy.”

While visiting vehicle manufacturers in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro earlier, Ramokgopa said saving jobs and electricity in the automotive sector is vital for its long-term sustainability.

“It also has implications on workers. They are losing their weekly wages – up to 20% as a result of stop and start. What VW has done is installing PV , making sure that they go very aggressively in the roll out of a digital PV. Identified sites on the plant, the car park will be converted to PV and they are making investment of about R70 million. They are also working on circles; they are closed on some days so that they are able to maximise production.”

VIDEO: Ramokgopa visits automotive plant:

