The four-day World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) closed in Beijing, following the world debuts of more than 30 new robots.

The WRC 2022 started on Thursday and attracted more than 130 companies with over 500 robotic products on display.

Held both online and offline, the conference featured three major events including a forum, an expo and a competition.

One of the highlights at the conference was staged scenarios showing the multiple applications of robots in connection with various activities including industry, agriculture and sports.

According to Li Yechuan, an official in charge of promotion of intelligent manufacturing and equipment in Beijing, there is still a gap between China’s robot industry and the world’s most advanced robot producers, but Chinese service robots, special robots and core components have gradually ascended into the forefront of the global robot industry and robots are expected to play a bigger role in more application scenarios.

“(We) have to (help robots) adapt for the most suitable application scenarios for higher efficiency, less human labour and enhanced production safety. All these are important parts of our work in the next step. With technologies getting mature and costs going down, robots may become more integrated into our daily life soon,” Li said.