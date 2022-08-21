The 2022 World Robot Conference taking place in Beijing from Thursday to Sunday has showcased the latest innovation results of the robotic industry, featuring specific application scenarios.

The Conference covers a forum, an expo and a robots competition as well as many supporting activities. More than 130 enterprises have participated in the conference, bringing over 500 products, of which more than 30 robots were newly launched worldwide.

The Conference has paid great attention to the application scenarios of robots and demonstrated various ways for the connection of robots with other industries.

“This year, we have received support from 24 international institutions. Many advanced technologies are on display at the conference. They are all leading technologies in the robotic industry,” said Liang Jing, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Institute of Electronics.

At the Conference, a 3D printing robot grabbed the attention of many visitors with the objects it had produced, including very stylish benches.

Exhibitor Zhang Qiutong said that when using the 3D printing robot to produce things, they have adopted the blockchain technology, so as to achieve the transparency of manufacturing process and data traceability.

“We have used the blockchain encryption technology (in the 3D printing process). That is to say, all our design data are encrypted before being stored via blockchain. In this way, our design can be traced and restored in the future while remaining unique,” said Zhang.