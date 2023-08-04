The Mineral Resources Department has assured residents of Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, that all the disused mine shafts in the area will be closed off by the end of September.

This came out at the Imbizo between government and the residents earlier today.

The meeting was called to find possible solutions to the challenge of illegal mining in the area, which residents say is putting their lives in danger.

Last weekend, five illegal miners were shot and killed during a turf battle between rival illegal mining gangs in the area.

About 200 suspected illegal miners have been arrested following the deployment of specialised police units to the area.

Chief Director in the Mineral Resources, Andries Moatsi, says, “What I stand here to confirm minister and to the community of Langlaagte and Riverlea is that the holes, after the second week that is the 18th the process to close all holes will happen. And definitely by the mid end of September, all shafts will be closed definitely.”

