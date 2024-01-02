Six arrested for suspected illegal mining in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Law enforcement in Muchipisi village, Limpopo, apprehended six individuals on suspicion of engaging in illegal mining activities. Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba stated that four of the suspects are facing additional charges for contravening the Immigration Act.

During the operation, officers seized various mining tools allegedly used in the commission of the crime, including three spades, one shovel, three hammers, one wheelbarrow, four pendukas, one alpha motor, two picks and two fanbelts.

Preliminary investigations suggest that four of the apprehended individuals are undocumented foreign nationals. The suspects are expected to appear before the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Police emphasized their commitment to curbing illegal mining activities and ensuring that those involved face legal consequences.