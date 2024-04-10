Rise Mzansi calls for training for the unemployed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Leader of Rise Mzansi Songezo Zibi says the solution to alleviate the unemployment rate and grow the economy is offering people training opportunities that will enable them to acquire the necessary skills.

Zibi was speaking at the Cape Town Press Club, where he was unpacking his party’s ongoing election campaign ahead of the national general elections next month.

He says good leadership, implementation and effective governance remain the best ways to create jobs.

“If you don’t have a skill, it’s incredibly difficult to get anything other than a piece job. So, that’s why we talk about training opportunities for people with either no matric or with matric so that they have the basics for looking for a job, otherwise it’s hopeless. I think I’ve given you our integrated approach to helping the economy grow.”

Zibi says it will take a long time to shift people’s mindset to believe in a new idea of progressive politics. He says his party will strive to change how people perceive politics.

“This is why it is important to continue after the elections, knocking on homes, talking to people, having street meetings, meeting under trees, going to churches, football clubs, netball clubs and so on. That’s what we are trying to do. We must work to change how we see and understand politics, democracy. We must grow this democracy and the people’s role in it and their relationship with political parties. That’s the task of a lifetime.”