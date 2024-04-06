RISE Mzansi calls for change, leads door-to-door campaign in KZN

Reading Time: 2 minutes

RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has urged South Africans to vote for change in the upcoming general elections. Zibi took his party’s campaign to KwaZulu-Natal and conducted a door-to-door campaign in Inanda, Durban.

Residents used the opportunity to voice their grievances about service delivery challenges.

Inanda, located in the northern part of the City, has had a notoriously high crime rate for many years. Murder, robbery, rape and drug abuse are some of the most serious crimes affecting the community. Unemployment is also high.

Zibi interacted with eligible voters from an informal settlement, where residents raised concerns about a lack of proper housing, and also about the failure of the eThekwini municipality to provide basic services.

Rise Mzansi leader has urged citizens to turn up and vote.

“We need to turn up to vote for change to choose leaders that care about the issues that affect people to choose political parties that are always present in the community working with the community and I think most importantly, don’t make big promises. That’s what you are not going to fulfil. It’s got lots of problems. In South Africa what is important is that we continue to work together with South Africans in the communities to work on these problems because if we don’t get involved then you know we will likely see the same things that we have seen in the last 30 years. Where nothing happens.”