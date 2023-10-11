Revenue growth forecast for 2024 unlikely to be met: SABC

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says that while its net loss has improved on the last seven years, it experienced significant regression in the last financial year.

It says total revenue has decreased by over R1 billion.

The broadcaster told Parliament its revenue growth forecast for 2024, is also unlikely to be met.

While strides have been made in meeting certain achievements at the SABC, these results are not reflecting in the public broadcasters’ financials.

Deputy Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Philly Mapulane says, “Talks about the lack of improvements, and SABC has to account for what happened to the funds that were used for the turnaround.”

The losses reported when it comes to TV licence collection is another concern.

The SABC says there was an evasion rate at almost 85%.

MPs were told that while the SABC funding model, which is being addressed through the SABC Bill is being processed, a short-term strategy is also required to assist with turning the organisation around.

Responding to questions about possible corruption at the entity in recent years, representatives said while no corruption has been reported or picked up, there is concern that the internal environment at the SABC is under threat.

The broadcaster applied for a portion of the meeting to be closed, citing concerns around sharing commercially sensitive information, which could compromise its operations.

The Democratic Alliance objected to this, saying the entity is a public broadcaster, and needs to report openly.

However, it was outvoted by other parties who agreed to close those discussions to the public. – Reporting by Abra Barbier

Implications of SABC’s financial losses ahead of the 2024 elections: Mpho Ndaba