Report highlights SABC as one of the top trusted public entities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) ranks as one of the most trusted public institutions in the country.

This is according to the 2023 SA Reconciliation Barometer published by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) rtevealed in Cape Town this morning.

The IJR says perception of legitimacy and confidence in public institutions form an integral part of the Reconciliation Barometer’s core measures of political culture.

According to the report, in 2023, less than 40% of South Africans in 2023 reported having a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in any of the institutions included in the Barometer.

However, ranking top was the SABC at 57%; followed by the and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) at 46%.

See graph below:

<br />

The IJR did interviews with over 2 000 South Africans in all nine provinces.

The IJR report provides insight into two decades of South Africa’s democracy and what people are thinking about the country’s levels of reconciliation.

The six major discussion points included in the report are: political culture, inclusion, social cohesion, apartheid legacy, racial reconciliation and perceptions of change.