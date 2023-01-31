Students at Unisa have until Friday to register for the new school year. This comes as concern grows for some of them whose applications have yet to be responded to.

But Unisa management says there’s no need to panic as some delays are just systematic and that everyone will be helped soon.

UNISA opened its registration on the 9th of January 2023. It’s expected to close on the third of February.

45 000 first-year spaces are available, and this includes the matric class of 2022. Unisa’s total enrollment target is about 376 000 students for this academic year.

The Unisa Student Representative Council (SRC) says pending applications are very compromising for many students.

The SRC also called for students to be allowed to write their supplementary exams between January and February and not later.

Unisa students have until Friday to register for the new academic year:

Meanwhile, Unisa is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The university plans to commemorate this milestone by prioritising students, improving service delivery, and restoring the institution’s dignity and integrity.