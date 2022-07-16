The University of South Africa (UNISA) has confirmed that the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) has not withdrawn the University’s accreditation despite SAICA raising concerns over some courses.

A SAICA panel has recommended ways in which UNISA could improve – after finding that some accounting assessments did not meet their requirements.

In a statement, UNISA says that graduates who already hold qualifications remain fully accredited.

“There is actually nothing in dispute of the UNISA qualifications for the college of accounting sciences. Our qualifications are still accredited by SAICA. We invited SAICA to review our qualifications. There are areas of concern that were raised by SAICA and as an institution we are addressing those concerns. The main concern is the number of acting positions within the college. They are worried about the online conducting of assessments,” says UNISA’s Acting Dean of Accounting Science, Dr Moses Hlongwane.

SAICA states unambiguously that Unisa’s accounting programmes remain accredited https://t.co/HOnKN3hUUp pic.twitter.com/LxNKIszR9n — Unisa (@unisa) July 14, 2022