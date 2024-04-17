Unisa investigating over 1 400 cases of academic dishonesty

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it is investigating over 1 400 student disciplinary cases of academic dishonesty.

There has been an outcry on cheating cases with students blaming glitches on the online invigilator application.

Briefing the media in Pretoria today, the university’s Vice Principal for Institutional Development, Ramagoai Magano, says all cases related to the App have been concluded and students have been given warning letters for minor contraventions.

Magano says they are continuing with cases related to academic dishonesty mostly by postgraduate students.

“ The remaining cases which are about 1 456 pertain to pure academic dishonesty which includes among others plagiarism and non-adherence to turn it in which is software that is used to check whether the submission includes plagiarism or any other copied material. Formal hearings in this regard have already commenced on the 25th of March.”