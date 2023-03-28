Judiciary watchdog, Judges Matter, says Chief Justice Raymond Zondo did not breach the Judicial Code of Conduct when he recently delivered the OR Tambo public lecture at the Fort Hare University.

Zondo said by allowing what he called the Gupta-Zuma state capture to happen the ANC-led government betrayed late party president Oliver Tambo.

The advocacy group’s senior researcher, Mbekezeli Benjamin, says the code of conduct restricts judges from getting involved in activities that would affect the independence and integrity of the judiciary.

He, however, says judges are allowed to participate in activities such as public lectures as Zondo did.

“Through these activities, a judge advances public debates on important issues affecting the institution of the judiciary. Recently, the Chief Justice gave a lecture at the University of Fort Hare where he reflected on his time as the chairperson of the State Capture Commission. This is an important context to remember, as the Chief Justice was speaking primarily on issues that were reported on at the commission or were included in the final report. And therefore, he could not have been said to have willingly or inadvertently drawn himself into political controversy because he was reflecting on an important responsibility as the chairperson of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, but also reflecting on aspects of the administration of justice and the law.”

During his lecture, the Chief Justice took a swipe at government for failing to fight corruption, which he said has brought the country to its knees.

Justice Zondo said the lack of consequence management and disciplinary measures has increased corruption in the country.

More details in the report below: