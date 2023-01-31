Rand Water says its reservoir storage levels have dropped significantly following power supply failures at the Suikerbos purification plant and the Eikenhof pump station.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo says it has started pumping at maximum capacity, adding that full recovery will be dependent on less frequent rolling blackouts.

“Rand waters total reservoir storage level has decreased significantly. The situation was exacerbated by power supply failures that affected the Suikerbos purification plant and Eikenof pump station. Therefore we continue to appeal to consumers to use water sparingly. Also, Rand Water continues to engage its customers via meetings and formal letters to request them to monitor water usage in their respective areas and to effect the necessary measures to manage high water consumption during the heat wave.

#JWCustomerNotice Johannesburg Water notes an improvement on Eikenhof system. ^K pic.twitter.com/Y6Ng2hPjGv — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane says it has reached an agreement with Rand Water to ensure that their technical teams work together to better manage the water supply to affected areas.

This follows the City’s inability to get reservoirs to restore water supply to areas such as Soshanguve, Mooikloof, Grootfontein and Laudium. The areas have been grappling with little or no water for over a week.

The City’s spokesperson Sipho Stuurman says they welcome the commitment from Rand Water.

“The city of Tshwane mayor Randal Williams has welcomed the commitment from Rand Water to ensure that our technical teams work together in order to better manage the water supply to these areas. So both our teams will now work together strongly on a regular basis to ensure that we better manage supply to the affected areas.”

Residents in Johannesburg and Tshwane have been hit by serious water shortages: 29 January 2023

