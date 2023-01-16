The High Court in Johannesburg is expected to deliver judgment in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent application against former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to have him privately prosecuted.
Last week, the court heard arguments from lawyers on behalf of Ramaphosa, Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority on the matter.
Zuma has accused Ramaphosa of criminal conduct, for failing to act over the alleged unauthorised disclosure of the former President’s medical records.
Ramaphosa’s lawyer argued that Zuma’s attempt to get him privately prosecuted was unconstitutional and legally flawed.
VIDEO | Ramaphosa vs Zuma court case – January 12, 2023:
