President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, former President Jacob Zuma will face off in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa has approached the court on an urgent basis to seek its intervention in halting Zuma from giving any further effect to his private prosecution bid against him.

Zuma is opposing the application and is adamant that Ramaphosa must defend his case in the criminal court on the 19th of January 2023 as directed by the summons.