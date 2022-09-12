Jagersfontein Developments in the Free State says it is devastated by the mine dam that collapsed at its property which has left a trail of destruction in the area. The company says it has set aside R20 million to assist the affected residents.

Jagersfontein Developments spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Carey, says the treatment facility has stabilised activity at the dam and that waste water is not hazardous.

Carey adds that they are cooperating with local authorities while undertaking a full investigation.

VIDEO: Relief operations continue in Jagersfontein

Humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, has arrived in Jagersfontein where they will assist disaster-stricken residents.

The organisation’s relief coordinator, Corene Conradie, says they will provide food and clothing including animal feeds. Conradie says they will spend the whole of this week in the area to ensure stability.

Meanwhile, the Free State ANC Interim Provincial Committee spokesperson, Oupa Khoabane, says the collapse of a mine dam in Jagerfontein will exacerbate the already depressing situation faced by the community in the troubled Kopanong Municipality.

Khoabane says the party hopes that government will assist the affected families. He also made reference to a similar disaster in Virginia in 1994 where a mine tailings dam also failed and flooded the suburb of Merriespruit.

Khoabane says this should have taught mining companies to take safety measures seriously.

“As the ANC we are a bit concerned about the conditions and the safety of people as a result of the production that is not assuring the safety of the community. We need to send our heartfelt condolences to the families affected. we hope that the government will assist families that have been affected.”

Jagersfontein Mine | Residents come to terms with the loss and damage following burst dam