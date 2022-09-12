President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit Jagersfontein, in the Free State, on Monday following the mine dam burst on Sunday.

More than 70 people have been treated at various Free State hospitals. Those who are still hospitalised include a pregnant woman.

One person has been confirmed dead.

73 patients with minor injuries were treated at Diamant Hospital, in Jagersfontein, with seven at the Alfred Nzula Hospital in Trompsburg while a pregnant woman is receiving medical treatment at Bloemfontein’s Pelonomi Hospital.

In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa wishes injured survivors a speedy recovery and a positive outcome in the search for missing residents.

Ramaphosa says he appreciates the rescue and recovery efforts in which emergency services and police from towns surrounding the mine and from Mangaung are engaged.

Free State Premier, Sisi Ntombela, handed out blankets to disaster stricken residents on Sunday. Ntombela is also expected to visit the area again on Monday.

President Ramaphosa to visit Jagersfontein following dam burst

Access to schools

The Department of Education in the Free State says it will continue to monitor the situation in the area. The burst mine dam has caused massive damage to houses and infrastructure in the area.

Free State Education MEC, Tate Makgoe says although no learning facilities have been damaged, but access to schools could be challenging. Displaced families have been sheltered at a local church.

Gallery of flooding: Images courtesy of Free State Government:



CELLPHONE FOOTAGE of the flooding:



De Beers

On Sunday, Mining company De Beers said it has not been the owner of the mine where the sludge dam burst occurred.

This follows a report that Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said De Beers would have to take full responsibility for the damages caused.

Minister Mantashe has cited a 2007 court case regarding the mine. He says the ministry still does not agree with the ruling.

De Beers Communications Manager, Jackie Mapiloko, says they share their concerns with the residents affected at Jagersfontein.

Additional reporting by Teboho Letshaba.