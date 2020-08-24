Ramaphosa says with a focused strategy on dealing with climate change, South Africa will also benefit from global resources.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to support efforts to build a new and inclusive economy, as the country prepares to rebuild post the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his weekly letter to the nation, the President says collective efforts towards climate change will be a key driver in the new economy, which will not just work to reduce carbon emissions for nature’s protection, but to also increase economic opportunities in the green economy.

The President says the Cabinet’s decision to approve the National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy shows his government’s commitment to deal with climate change and create new opportunities. He says this will be backed by the Climate Change Bill, which is before social partners at NEDLAC.

A Presidential Climate Change Commission will also be established to coordinate the country’s strategy and the implementation of the carbon tax.

Ramaphosa says with a focused strategy on dealing with climate change, South Africa will also benefit from global resources of funding for the green economy with the end goal of moving faster towards a sustainable economy that is inclusive.

