Ramaphosa in Qatar for a two-day State visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to travel to Qatar.

Ramaphosa will be on a two-day State visit in that Gulf Region.

South Africa and Qatar will next year celebrate 30 years since the relationship was established.

The Minister of International Relations, Dr Naledi Pandor, who is already in that country touched on the current bombardment of Israel in Gaza.

Pandor says, “As a country, we remain committed to the right of both Israel and Palestine to exist. We are also aware that many Palestinians and Israelis are of the view that just and lasting solution may include approach that facilitate Palestinians and Israelis living together peacefully.”

VIDEO: Pandor arrives in Qatar ahead of President Ramaphosa’s State visit:

