Ramaphosa to open Newlyn PX Terminal and Tetra Pak plant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to inaugurate the Newlyn PX Terminal and the Tetra Pak Manufacturing plant in Durban today.

This initiative forms part of government’s efforts to promote investment, with a target of attracting R1.2 trillion in investment over the next five years.

President Ramaphosa’s visit will commence at the Newlyn PX Terminal located at Bayhead in the southern part of Durban. During his visit, he is expected to address government’s goal of shifting cargo transportation from road to rail.

The current under-utilisation of rail infrastructure has led to congestion on the N3 highway, particularly between Durban and Johannesburg, the country’s primary economic centres.

Following his engagement at the Newlyn PX Terminal, President Ramaphosa will conclude his visit at the Tetra Pak Manufacturing Plant situated in Pinetown, in the western part of the city.