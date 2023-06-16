President Cyril Ramaphosa has told a media conference in Kyiv that he will discuss the way forward on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS Summit to be held in South Africa in August.

He was addressing a media briefing alongside an African delegation that visited Ukraine in an attempt to find a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Africa’s peace mission on Ukraine and Russia’s conflict:

Russia invaded Ukraine 16 months ago, but has faced stiff resistance from Kyiv’s troops.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest for Putin for alleged war crimes in April and South Africa is obliged as a signatory of the Rome Statute to arrest the Russian leader in South Africa.

South Africa has insisted on its neutral stance regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ramaphosa says he and other African leaders will be meeting with President Putin next.