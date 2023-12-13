Ramaphosa to appeal court ruling on AmaZulu kingship

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appeal the Pretoria High Court ruling which set aside his recognition of the King of the Zulu monarch, Misuzulu.

The High Court found that Ramaphosa did not follow due processes in accordance with customary law and traditions. The ruling further stated that the President must appoint an investigative committee to probe this.

Presidency Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya says while Ramaphosa appeals the judgment, King Misuzulu will remain the identified heir to the throne.

“Following a study of the judgment, the President will apply for leave to appeal against this judgment. During, of the course, these legal processes, his Majesty King Misuzulu remains the identified heir to the throne.” – By Sibahle Motha

