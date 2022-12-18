President Cyril Ramaphosa has given his predecessor Jacob Zuma until the end of business on Monday to withdraw his private prosecution bid or face legal action.
Zuma has launched a private prosecution against Ramaphosa at the High Court in Johannesburg.
He is accusing Ramaphosa of assisting state advocate Billy Downer to violate the sections of the National Prosecuting Act.
The charges relate to News24’s publication of details of Zuma’s medical condition, which were attached to court papers lodged at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg last year.
However, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Zuma’s case has no basis in law.
Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya speaks on Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution bid