The Jacob Zuma Foundation say they have instituted private prosecution proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa with the criminal offence being accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by amongst others Advocate Billy Downer, namely breaching the provisions of the NPA Act.

On Thursday, the Foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi confirmed this and said he will release more information at a later stage.

“The purpose of me coming through tonight (Thursday -December 15, 2022) is simply just to make sure that no one thinks that this is a bogus statement. Just to confirm that this is legit this is what it is.”

Manyi said he still needs to read through the 51-page summons: “In terms of the detailing stuff, I won’t be able to do it tonight because I myself still need to read through the 51-page summons as it were. But I think suffice to say, President Ramaphosa has got a date in court in the new year.”

Manyi added: “I think for tonight, we probably have to leave it there and in terms of the detail the fact that you have got there he’s an accessory after the facts is already the point that we are making and we are going with that at this point.”