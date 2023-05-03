Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa does not see his exclusion from the G7 Summit as being snubbed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kishida has invited Comoros President Azali Assoumani, in his capacity as African Union Chairperson, instead.

This came out when Magwenya briefed journalists at Parliament earlier on Wednesday on the President’s weekly programme.

“The President has accepted that view and did not see it as a snub and remember we have bilateral relationships with each of the G7 members which are quite strong, both in terms of trade and quite as diplomatic and political tiers. So, he won’t see it as a snub because those are ongoing relationships because we have relationships with both of them. So, it’s not a major concern to the President. I guess there is a first time for everything, the Japanese government has decided that they will host the summit in a different way.”

Spokesperson briefs media on the President’s public programme for the week: