As Senegal marks three days of mourning for 40 people who died in a recent bus crash, President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined world leaders to express his condolences.

The horrific crash claimed 40 lives and 80 people were seriously injured when two buses collided in Central Senegal on Sunday.

The President has assured the outgoing African Union chairperson and Senegalese President Macky Sall that South African thoughts and prayers are with the West African nation as it mourns those who perished.

In a tweet the Senegalese President’s office said that the Inter ministerial Council on road safety held on Tuesday has carried out an “uncompromising diagnosis” of the situation and would act resolutely according to the Senegalese expectations.

It says government has decided to take 22 “breaking” measures.

Experts say road accidents are common in Senegal due to poor roads.