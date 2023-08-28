President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the people and government of Zimbabwe following the recent elections. President Emmerson Mnangagwa defeated his main challenger Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). The CCC has since rejected the results.

The South African office of the President has issued a statement indicating that these elections took place under a difficult environment due to the sanctions. The government has also noted the scathing report by the regional SADC’s observer mission which revealed that the polls faced irregularities. South Africa has further called on all the parties in Zimbabwe to work together to sustain peace and work towards development.

Mnangagwa bagged a second term in Zimbabwe, with 52,6 percent of the vote. His main challenger, Chamisa secured 44 percent of the presidential vote. The CCC did not sign the paperwork to confirm the validity of the poll.

Zimbabwe Elections – Government dismisses accusations of vote rigging: Analyst Rebone Tau:

