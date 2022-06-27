President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the heroism of South Africans following the lifting of the last COVID-19 restrictions and the release of the State Capture Report last week.

In his letter to the nation, the President describes the two events as grave crises in our national life which will in different ways change the country.

He says these crises have provided the opportunity to build a society free of corruption, that is more inclusive and humane and that protects the most vulnerable.

President Ramaphosa has lauded the courage and dedication of the country’s health workers and many other people on the frontlines of the pandemic who provided care, saved lives, and vaccinated millions.

He has also praised those who made submissions, gave evidence and acted as whistle-blowers at the State Capture Commission for their heroism and patriotism.

He says South Africans should use the opportunity to emerge from these twin crises more determined and better equipped to rebuild a new future.

State Capture Report I Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi gives an in-depth legal perspective:

The State Capture report, according to legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala, has fallen short of expectations. This comes after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over President Ramaphosa the final volumes, numbers Five and Six, on June 22.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State, better known as the Zondo Commission, took four years to conclude its work of investigating the capture of parastatals, parliament, as well as a few high-profile private individuals including the President, among others.

It is estimated to have cost the state over R 1 billion to run the commission.

Zikalala says that there are certain aspects of the state capture which were not investigated.