Ramaphosa pays tribute to journalists killed in line of duty in Gaza

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid a special tribute to all journalists who have died covering the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Ramaphosa was speaking at the funeral of veteran photographer and anti-apartheid activist, Peter Magubane this afternoon.

He says South Africans should also remember the fallen journalists in Gaza as they bid farewell to Magubane.

“When we look at the world today, we see journalists being arrested, persecuted and even killed for doing their job. As we bid farewell to one of our own legendary journalists, I ask that we remember the more than 100 journalists, photographers and media workers who have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the people of Gaza.”

Peter Magubane Funeral | Fellow journalists pay tribute:



Ramphosa says that South Africa will not be found on the wrong side of history in the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

The president’s comments come as South Africa heads to the International Court of Justice in The Hague tomorrow, in its application to regard crimes committed by Israel against the people of Gaza as a mass genocide.

“Our opposition to the ongoing slaughter of the people of Gaza has driven us as a country to approach the ICJ. As a people who once tasted the bitter fruits of dispossession, discrimination, racism and state-sponsored violence, we are clear that we will stand on the right side of history,” says Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s eulogy at anti-apartheid activist, Peter Magubane funeral:

The South African legal team arrived in the Hague, Netherlands earlier. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is leading the team that will present South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

Hamas says Israel has killed more than 25 000 Palestinians in the war between the two sides.

Speaking before his departure for the Netherlands last night Lamola said he had no doubt that South Africa had a strong case against Israel.

“I think we have a strong case. We obviously cannot pre-empt the court’s ruling and outcome, but we believe we have assembled a capable team. We have also submitted very strong evidence for the court to consider.”

