Ramadan begins amidst ongoing Israeli strikes in Gaza

Israel is continuing its strikes in Gaza as Muslims across the world enter the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Senior Researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute, Naeem Jinnah, says Muslims are expected to commence with the sunrise-to-sunset fast this week with no signs of a ceasefire.

Jinnah says that the manner in which the rest of the world is turning a blind eye to the Palestinian situation is also a cause for concern.

“The sacredness is in the lives of more than thirty-one thousand people that have been massacred mercilessly. The genocide that has been taking place, that hundreds of thousands of people’s homes have been destroyed, whether that happens in the month where people are fasting or outside of that month, it’s irrelevant. The Israelis use that notion of Ramadan coming up to force Palestinians to accept the Israeli camps for these ceasefires.”

