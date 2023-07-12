Opposition parties in the Polokwane Municipality in Limpopo say acts of corruption and excessive spending at the institution should be uprooted as a matter of urgency.

This after an internal forensic and independent report revealed possible irregularities concerning overtime payments at the municipality.

An internal overtime risk review revealed that one employee received over R92 000 in overtime payment.

DA caucus leader, Jacques Joubert says a conventional shift system, as opposed to overtime structure, should be introduced.

“We have a situation where one person was paid R92 000. We can solve the unemployment system if we introduce proper shift system instead of one person being paid such amounts amounts. This was picked in joint admin and finance portfolio, (which) raised this, where he was fending for the overtime system because the union has them by the scuff of their neck,” says Joubert.

In response, Polokwane Executive Mayor, John Mpe, says that an internal investigation into reported irregularities on overtime system is ongoing.

“We need to investigate whether this overtime is genuine and also whether we have proper system to make sure that even when we have overtime for basic services it’s because there is value for money and those incidents, where workers have to work overtime, warranted the overtime in the first place,” says Mpe.