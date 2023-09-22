The South African National Road Agency (Sanral) says the R103 will be closed on Friday night and Sunday night due to the demolition of the Lynnfield Bridge on the N3 towards Durban.

This is part of extensive construction work along the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg to widen the highway.

Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager, Jason Lowe, has urged motorists to use alternate routes.

“To demolish the bridges, we’re trying to do that off-peak times obviously to have minimal impact to the traffic. That’s between 8pm at night and 5am in the morning. What’s that means is traffic won’t be able to travel through to the R103 on the nights of 23 and 24 September. The N3 will still be fully opened to traffic, it’s only the R103 where you won’t be able to go through under the N3.”

More details of the road closure times in the Facebook post below: